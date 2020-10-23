Overview

Dr. Stephen Kirkpatrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Stephen A Kirkpatrick MD PC in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.