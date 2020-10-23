Dr. Stephen Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kirkpatrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kirkpatrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Locations
Stephen A Kirkpatrick MD PC3400 E Frank Phillips Blvd Ste 700, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 333-7172
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips3500 E Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 333-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been to him several times for colonoscopy and I highly recommend him. He always gives me a good explanation for his findings.
About Dr. Stephen Kirkpatrick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER SCHOOL FOR NURSE ANESTHETISTS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
