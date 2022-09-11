Overview of Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD

Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Klinge works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.