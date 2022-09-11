Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD
Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Klinge's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington16 Hayden Ave, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (781) 372-7020
Orthopaedic Associates of Marlborough65 Fremont St Ofc 1, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 485-3665
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klinge and his right hand man Greg M. are both great I had a major bicycle accident and pretty much shattered my lower left leg (tibia,and fibula) Dr Klinge did the surgery and now a year later you can barely see the scars. I also have metal screws and rods in my leg. As far as office visits i felt very comfortable with both him and Greg, they listened to me and advised me . Being i am 64 years old and needed to be put on disability for my injury they were very understanding and helpful through the whole process. Still difficult to do stairs and some incline but i am walking. i would highly recommend
About Dr. Stephen Klinge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538397732
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Trauma - The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Georgetown University
- Orthopedic Surgery
