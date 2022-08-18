Dr. Stephen Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Knox, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Knox, MD
Dr. Stephen Knox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox's Office Locations
- 1 2800 L St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 454-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knox?
My sister has being a patient of dr Knox for years , the only issue we have is his long wait time in the office, we get to our appointment early and still have to wait, the longest time was over an hour. Other than that we will definitely miss him.
About Dr. Stephen Knox, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326062209
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knox speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.