Overview of Dr. Stephen Knox, MD

Dr. Stephen Knox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.