Overview of Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD

Dr. Stephen Kocaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Kocaj works at Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.