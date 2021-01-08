Overview of Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD

Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Hospital North and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Kollias works at OrthoIndy in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.