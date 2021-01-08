Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kollias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD
Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Hospital North and Hendricks Regional Health.
Orthoindy-fishers10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 915-8110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Community Hospital North
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son injured his knee during basketball practice. The trainer at his school recommended Dr. Kallias. He was fantastic, straight forward and honest with my son before and after his MRI. Thankful my son was in great hands!!
About Dr. Stephen Kollias, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043263338
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
