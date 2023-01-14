Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kouba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD
Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kouba works at
Dr. Kouba's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Orthopedics4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 484-2171
-
2
Cape Fear Orthopedics6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 484-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kouba?
Been a PT of this practice for 18 yrs an have always had short wait times, friendly, competent staff, great atmosphere...Dr Kouba is the BEST OF THE BEST!!!!... He's thorough, extremely personable an cares deeply for his patients making sure you understand the physiology related to your problem....showing an explaining your X-rays listening attentively to your concerns making sure you understand the long term as well as the short term of the issue...you are never rushed an I value an have complete trust in his assessments/recommendations....he has operated on me 3 times with great results.
About Dr. Stephen Kouba, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1073588620
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Rutgers College, The State University Of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kouba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kouba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouba works at
Dr. Kouba has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.