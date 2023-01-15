Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovach III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD
Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kovach III's Office Locations
1
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7090
2
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7300
- 3 10 Penn Tower 3400 Spruce Stree, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Two doctors before him couldn't figure out what to do about a scar that's been bothering me for 2.5 years. He used laser surgery and after 2 of 3 treatments, I've improved tremendously. I also went to two other doctors about a different scar. He removed it and when I still had problems, he removed a suture that had not dissolved. I feel much better. He's also a mensch!
About Dr. Stephen Kovach III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255463683
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
