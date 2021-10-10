Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kowalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kowalski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Drs. Bowen & Kowalski Llp3300 Cahaba Rd Ste 310, Birmingham, AL 35223 Directions (205) 423-9440
" Dr. K" is a great Psychiatrist. Most psychiatry offices do not offer 30minute - 1 hour sessions. He's a therapist and a psychiatric medication expert all in one. I've recommended family members and friends to Dr. K's services. I trust this man with my life and sanity, quite literally. I will have Dr. K as my psychiatrist/therapist as long as he continues to work. I swear, if he moved somewhere far away, I'd fly across the country several times a year to see him. He cares, but he is also direct and to the point when needed. I cannot speak highly enough of him! He also works very hard for his patients. I have received "call backs" around 9PM, because he is still in the office taking care of people.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
