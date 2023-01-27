Overview of Dr. Stephen Krant, MD

Dr. Stephen Krant, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Krant works at Stephen Krant Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.