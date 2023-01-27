See All Plastic Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Stephen Krant, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Krant, MD

Dr. Stephen Krant, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Krant works at Stephen Krant Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Krant Clinic
    528 Nautilus St, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 454-3161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Stephen Krant, MD

    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Yale Univ Sch of Med|Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Krant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krant works at Stephen Krant Clinic in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krant’s profile.

    Dr. Krant has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Krant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

