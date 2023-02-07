See All Ophthalmologists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Stephen Krates, DO

Ophthalmology
5.0 (512)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Krates, DO

Dr. Stephen Krates, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Krates works at Krates Eye Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Krates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Krates Eye Centers
    4940 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 422-1500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Orland Park Office
    15300 West Ave Ste 315, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 349-9222
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Krates Eye Center
    7340 W College Dr # 2, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 361-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Premium Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Toric Intraocular Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 514 ratings
    Patient Ratings (514)
    5 Star
    (506)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2023
    A wonderful experience. I was very worried about this procedure, but Dr. Krates was very reassuring and addressed all of my concerns. I felt very at ease with him. The staff was super nice and helpful. No complaints.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Krates, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629145701
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Botsford General Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
