Dr. Stephen Krates, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Krates works at Krates Eye Center in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.