Dr. Stephen Krates, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Krates, DO
Dr. Stephen Krates, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Krates works at
Dr. Krates' Office Locations
Krates Eye Centers4940 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-1500Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Orland Park Office15300 West Ave Ste 315, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 349-9222Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Krates Eye Center7340 W College Dr # 2, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful experience. I was very worried about this procedure, but Dr. Krates was very reassuring and addressed all of my concerns. I felt very at ease with him. The staff was super nice and helpful. No complaints.
About Dr. Stephen Krates, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital and Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
