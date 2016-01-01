Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD
Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus' Office Locations
-
1
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9600Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jordan Family Dentistry7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 567-7000Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-3900
-
4
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1356458426
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
