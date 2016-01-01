See All Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD

Urology
2.5 (6)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD

Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Kraus works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF UROLOGY in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kraus' Office Locations

    Heb Pharmacy #647
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Jordan Family Dentistry
    7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 567-7000
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Uhs Acute Care Robert B Green Campus
    903 W Martin St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-3900
    University Health System
    4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD

    • Urology
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraus works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF UROLOGY in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kraus’s profile.

    Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

