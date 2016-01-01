Dr. Stephen Krieger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krieger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Krieger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Krieger, MD
Dr. Stephen Krieger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Krieger works at
Dr. Krieger's Office Locations
-
1
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krieger?
About Dr. Stephen Krieger, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417023367
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krieger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krieger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krieger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krieger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krieger works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krieger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krieger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krieger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krieger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.