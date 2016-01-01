Dr. Stephen Krivda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Krivda, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Krivda, MD is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD.
Locations
Bethesda Dermatopathology Lab1730 Elton Rd Ste 11, Silver Spring, MD 20903 Directions (301) 439-4301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Krivda, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARMED FORCES INSTITUTE OF PATHOLOGY
- Walter Reed
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krivda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krivda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivda.
