Dr. Stephen Kronwith, MD

Ophthalmology
2.7 (19)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Kronwith, MD

Dr. Stephen Kronwith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Kronwith works at NYU Winthrop Pediatric Ophthalmology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kronwith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen M Kronwith D P C
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 301, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 747-1850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Stephen Kronwith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003999525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kronwith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kronwith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kronwith works at NYU Winthrop Pediatric Ophthalmology in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kronwith’s profile.

    Dr. Kronwith has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronwith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronwith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronwith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronwith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronwith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

