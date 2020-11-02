Dr. Stephen Kruszka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruszka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kruszka, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-1000
Metro Obgyn LLC7710 Mercy Rd Ste 128, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 391-5022
Alegent Health Womens Healthcare800 Mercy Dr Ste 210, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 329-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr K has delivered my youngest 3 children. He is patient and kind and I could not be happier. I continue to see him for my gynecology needs.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568416428
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
