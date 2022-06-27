Dr. Stephen Kucera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kucera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kucera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida College of Medicine
Dr. Kucera works at
Locations
First Physicians Group Gastroenterology1852 Hillview St Ste 301, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 262-0400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult situation that needed attending and although Dr Kucera had a full schedule he worked me in. I was grateful and impressed with his timely follow up and compassion.
About Dr. Stephen Kucera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306053020
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Case West Reserve University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kucera has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.