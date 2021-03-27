Dr. Stephen Kuehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kuehn, MD
Dr. Stephen Kuehn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, Cox Monett Hospital and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Wheeler Heart & Vascular Center3800 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000
- Citizens Memorial Hospital
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
Excellent Dr., Takes time to speak with you, listens and cares. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750317533
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
