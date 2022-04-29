Dr. Stephen Kutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kutz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mystic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Sandy Hollow Rd Ste 2, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-8911
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group45 Wells St Ste 102, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-4499
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 301, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 572-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always reassuring and know we are in good knowledge and care.
About Dr. Stephen Kutz, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225051287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- U Col Hsc
- J &amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutz works at
Dr. Kutz has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kutz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.