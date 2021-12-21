Overview of Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD

Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Kwan works at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.