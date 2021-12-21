Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD
Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Hospital1758 Park Pl Ste 202, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-7156
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
Dr. Kwan did 6 bypasses on my wife and was amazing. His follow ups were professional and informative to answer all our questions. His staff has been amazing and wonderful to work with!
About Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1518052356
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan works at
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwan speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.