Dr. Stephen Kwan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL DEFENSE MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Kwan works at STEPHEN KWAN INC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.