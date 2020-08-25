Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD
Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Dr. Lacey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lacey's Office Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Associates1611 S Green Rd Ste 27, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 291-2495
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lacey?
Terrific knowledge, ability and manner.
About Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1841218021
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacey works at
Dr. Lacey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.