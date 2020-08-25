Overview of Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD

Dr. Stephen Lacey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Lacey works at Univ Hosp Orthopdcs in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.