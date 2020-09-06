Overview

Dr. Stephen Laguardia Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Laguardia Jr works at West Jefferson Heart Clin LA in Marrero, LA with other offices in Gretna, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.