Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Claire HealthCare.

Dr. Lamb works at West Second Healthcare Associates in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Lamb MD
    436 W Second St, Lexington, KY 40507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 253-9024
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Claire HealthCare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2021
    I really love this Dr he is such a great person.
    Sharon Gadd — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609086057
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sir Charles Gairdener Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamb works at West Second Healthcare Associates in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Lamb's profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

