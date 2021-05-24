Overview

Dr. Stephen Land, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Land works at Virtua Primary Care - Moorestown at Young Avenue in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.