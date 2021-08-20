Dr. Lapin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lapin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lapin, MD
Dr. Stephen Lapin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lapin's Office Locations
Houston Metro Urology6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 523-7843
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring by the way he listens to your concerns. He understood my dilemma . Very reassuring that we will find a solution to my concern. Respects my input. Explains the plan of care in a concise, simple to be understood.
About Dr. Stephen Lapin, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1073567376
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Urology
