Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD
Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT MARGARET HOSPITAL / MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Lazarou works at
Dr. Lazarou's Office Locations
Lazarou Urology Associates PC65 Walnut St Ste 460, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-9001
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient of Dr. Lazarou and I phoned the doctor's office to follow-up on previous treatment. I phoned one week ago and was told the scheduler would contact me - when that didn't happen I phoned a week later, this morning. The receptionist once again told me that I would be transferred to the scheduler, but then I was told she was on the other line and would get back to me. It's 6:00 PM and once again no return phone call. I find this non-response especially to a patient to be not professional, not ethical, and disturbing. Least of which - the receptionist dealing with my phone call was rude.
About Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT MARGARET HOSPITAL / MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarou works at
Dr. Lazarou has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.