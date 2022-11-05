Overview of Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD

Dr. Stephen Lazarou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT MARGARET HOSPITAL / MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Lazarou works at Lazarou Urology Associates PC in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.