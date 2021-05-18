Overview of Dr. Stephen Lee, MD

Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Lee works at Intercare in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.