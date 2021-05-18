Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Intercare Behavioral Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-0355
Dr Lee has been my Psychiatrist for 3 years and I have never had a negative experience. Unlike many other doctors I have seen, Dr. Lee takes his time getting to know his patients and always makes an effort to educate and inform his patients throughout their treatment. He truly cares and listens to his and doesn’t try to use medication to solve problems. He is a wonderful doctor and I would recommend him to anyone.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
