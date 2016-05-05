Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
MS ENT Surgical Association PC2550 Flowood Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 709-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowlegeable
About Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Tinnitus, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
