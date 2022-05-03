See All Ophthalmologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD

Cataract Surgery
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Lee, MD

Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Lee Vision Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Vision Associates
    220 Lake Dr E Ste 105, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 809-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Cataract
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Davis Vision
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 03, 2022
    Dr. Lee is an unforgettable specialist that anyone with any questions to be answered about their eyes should see as soon as possible. He has been our family specialist for years. If he finds a problem that needs further study he will identify another top specialist to see. My colleagues have also been very happy with their visits and corrective surgeries as well. Dr. Lee is also warm, kind and efficient. His office is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art eye care technology to assist in his diagnoses.
    V.V. — May 03, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Stephen Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1346213907
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Lee Vision Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

