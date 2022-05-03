Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
Dr. Stephen Lee, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Lee Vision Associates220 Lake Dr E Ste 105, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 809-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Davis Vision
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is an unforgettable specialist that anyone with any questions to be answered about their eyes should see as soon as possible. He has been our family specialist for years. If he finds a problem that needs further study he will identify another top specialist to see. My colleagues have also been very happy with their visits and corrective surgeries as well. Dr. Lee is also warm, kind and efficient. His office is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art eye care technology to assist in his diagnoses.
About Dr. Stephen Lee, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346213907
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.