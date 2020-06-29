Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD
Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Lemon works at
Dr. Lemon's Office Locations
SCCA at Overlake Cancer Center1135 116th Ave NE Ste 250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2148Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemon?
I had Dr Lemon in Omaha. He is a caring person that truly listens to his patients. I miss him but know others will be blessed by him.
About Dr. Stephen Lemon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386637288
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Oncology-National Cancer Institute|Clinical Prevention Fellowship-National Cancer Institute
- Mich St U
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemon has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemon speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemon, there are benefits to both methods.