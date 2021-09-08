Dr. Lemos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD
Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.
- 1 28300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 539-8630
- Harper University Hospital
Had a knee replacement. Very professional procedure from the start to post op.
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- University Of Vermont, Burlington, Vt
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
