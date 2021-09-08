See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (24)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD

Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Lemos' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Lemos

    About Dr. Stephen Lemos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740232792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    Residency
    • University Of Vermont, Burlington, Vt
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lemos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

