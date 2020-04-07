Overview

Dr. Stephen Lenhoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky



Dr. Lenhoff works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.