Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM
Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
George A. Levine M.d. P.A.8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-1532
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! He acknowledge my problem, explained me in detail the process in detail and gave me all recommendations. I was really impressed and will recommend him with my eyes closed. Thank you Dr. Levine!!!
About Dr. Stephen Levine, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275572943
Education & Certifications
- Miami Veterans Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Wheaton College
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.