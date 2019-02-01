Dr. Stephen Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Levine, MD
Dr. Stephen Levine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Marital and Sexual Health23425 Commerce Park Ste 104, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazingly insightful and willing to ‘teach’ and not just mumble something like ‘say more’. We’ve referred several close friends and they have all benefited immensely from working with Dr. Levine.
About Dr. Stephen Levine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Clin Scho Prog
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
