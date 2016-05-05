Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD

Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at TriHealth Heart Institute in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield Township, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.