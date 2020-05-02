Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
Stephen F. Lewis, MD2300 Computer Rd Ste H43, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr Lewis is awesome. I have been a patient of his for around 18 yrs.He has help me manage my migraines and l would highly recommend him to anyone who suffers from migraines. My favorite doctor.
About Dr. Stephen Lewis, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942289566
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Migraine, Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.