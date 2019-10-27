Overview of Dr. Stephen Lin, MD

Dr. Stephen Lin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Chesapeake Surgical Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.