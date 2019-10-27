Dr. Stephen Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lin, MD
Dr. Stephen Lin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Chesapeake Regional Medical Group113 Gainsborough Sq Ste 400, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 842-4499Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin is awesome. He is very good at what he does in a very caring manner. Dr. Lin is very knowledgeable, friendly, patient and thorough. He is a very good surgeon. I would recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Stephen Lin, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1063688117
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- General Surgery
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Gallstones, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
