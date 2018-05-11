Dr. Stephen Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lindsay, MD
Dr. Stephen Lindsay, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Orange County Vascular Specialists Inc.520 Superior Ave Ste 370, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 574-7176
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
This vascular surgeon is THE BEST. He trusts me as a patient to know what i am going through. He is efficient, has a fabulous bedside manner, a great sense of humour and i cannot say anything but the best of him. i am dreading him retiring.
- 51 years of experience
- English
- St Mary Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
