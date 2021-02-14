Overview of Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD

Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Lingo works at Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc. in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.