See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD

Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Lingo works at Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc. in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lingo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc.
    3025 Springbank Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 542-2832
  2. 2
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 446-2620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abnormal Thyroid
Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gout
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376658575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Lingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lingo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lingo works at Charlotte Medical Clinic Inc. in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lingo’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

