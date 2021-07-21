Overview of Dr. Stephen Linn, MD

Dr. Stephen Linn, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Linn works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Jamestown, ND and Lisbon, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.