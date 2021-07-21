Dr. Stephen Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Linn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Linn, MD
Dr. Stephen Linn, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Jamestown Clinic2430 20th St Sw, Jamestown, ND 58401 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-Lisbon Clinic819 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linn?
I've seen Dr. Linn for three pregnancies. He is fantastic! Always so positive and encouraging, and never forgetting important details.
About Dr. Stephen Linn, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235216862
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Phoenix Integrated Res in ObGyn
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Linn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.