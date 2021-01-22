Dr. Stephen Lipkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lipkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Lipkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Lipkin works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Central Broward8329 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 627-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipkin is a wonderful Dr. He is extremely through, never rushes, and makes the patient feel that they are the most important patient. When I went in for a procedure, the staff at the facility noted that he never rushes and usually takes longer than other doctors to make certain that nothing is missed. I hope Dr. Lipkin never retires. He is the best!
About Dr. Stephen Lipkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962475707
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipkin has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipkin speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipkin.
