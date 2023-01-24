Dr. Stephen Liroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Liroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Liroff, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is excellent.
About Dr. Stephen Liroff, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1437158862
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Hospital
- New York Hosp|New York Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Liroff has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
