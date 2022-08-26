Dr. Stephen Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Livingston, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Livingston, MD
Dr. Stephen Livingston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Livingston's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic West Palm Beach, FL525 Okeechobee Blvd # 14, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 804-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Dr. EVER
About Dr. Stephen Livingston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U|Hahnemann University Hospital
- University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Livingston speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.