Dr. Stephen Loehr, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen Loehr, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Loehr works at Triangle Interventional Services LLC in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Triangle Interventional Services LLC
    2501 Weston Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 677-9729

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • 1871513234
Education & Certifications

  • Alexandria Hosp
  • Wake Forest U
  • Mallinckrodt Inst Radiology
  • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Loehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Loehr works at Triangle Interventional Services LLC in Cary, NC. View the full address on Dr. Loehr’s profile.

Dr. Loehr has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Loehr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loehr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

