Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD
Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
Dr. Lombardo is an amazing doctor. He took the time to explain the injury to me and referred me to another doctor to see about surgery because it wasn't his specialty. I am so impressed with his professionalism. He is going to be my first choice for my entire family's ortho needs. Thank you so much Dr. Lombardo!
About Dr. Stephen Lombardo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1255391504
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.