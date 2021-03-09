Dr. Stephen Longenecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longenecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Longenecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Longenecker, MD
Dr. Stephen Longenecker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Reading, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Longenecker's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Care Center301 S 7th Ave Ste 365, West Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
HAD DR. MCALPINE FOR A SURGEON, HIS PARTNER. DR. LONGENECKER CAME TO SEE ME AFTER SURGERY TO MAKE SURE I WAS TAKEN CARE OF PROPERLY. NO COMPLAINTS FROM THIS LADY, THE TWO DRS. ARE WONDERFUL, TAKE THEIR TIME, CARE ABOUT THEIR PATIENTS AND ARE EXCELLENT SURGEONS, THANK YOU BOTH FOR TAKING SUCH GOOD CARE OF ME.
About Dr. Stephen Longenecker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548262355
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital|Sunnybrook Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
- Orthopedic Surgery
