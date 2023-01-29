Overview of Dr. Stephen Lorino, MD

Dr. Stephen Lorino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Lorino works at Internal Medicine Associates/Summit Medical Group in Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.