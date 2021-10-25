Overview of Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD

Dr. Stephen Lowry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Lowry works at PMG-Surgery in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.