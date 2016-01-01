Overview of Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD

Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Lukasewycz works at Health Partners Urology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Diverticulum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.