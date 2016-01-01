Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukasewycz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD
Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Lukasewycz works at
Dr. Lukasewycz's Office Locations
-
1
Health Partners Urology435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8500
-
2
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-7870Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Healthpartners Woodbury Pharmacy8450 SEASONS PKWY, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (952) 967-7975
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lukasewycz?
About Dr. Stephen Lukasewycz, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891989422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukasewycz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukasewycz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukasewycz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukasewycz works at
Dr. Lukasewycz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Diverticulum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukasewycz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukasewycz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukasewycz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukasewycz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukasewycz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.