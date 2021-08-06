Overview

Dr. Stephen Maberry, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Maberry works at Fort Worth Dermatology Assocs in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.